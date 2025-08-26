Housebuilder Supports Cardiff Lord Mayor’s Fundraising Cricket Match

The Lord Mayor of Cardiff’s fundraising campaign has received a welcome boost thanks to a generous donation from Persimmon Homes East Wales.

The Welsh housebuilder contributed £1,000 through its Community Champions initiative to sponsor the annual Lord Mayor’s charity cricket match, held at St Fagans Cricket Club. The event raises funds for the Lord Mayor’s chosen charities and this year supports two causes close to Cllr Adrian Robson’s heart: Forget-me-not Chorus and The Rescue Hotel.

Forget-me-not Chorus brings joy to people living with dementia – and those who care for them – through uplifting singing sessions held weekly across Wales and beyond. The Rescue Hotel, meanwhile, is a volunteer-led charity that supports the dogs at Cardiff Dogs Home, helping them receive vital care and find loving forever homes.

The cricket match, a much-loved fixture in the civic calendar, saw Cardiff councillors – led by Cllr Peter Bradbury – take on council officers in a friendly T20 game, with the planning team emerging victorious.

Cllr Adrian Robson, Lord Mayor of Cardiff, said:

“I’m hugely grateful to Persimmon Homes East Wales for their kind donation and for backing our charity cricket match. “Both Forget-me-not Chorus and The Rescue Hotel do incredible work in our communities – from supporting people living with dementia to giving rescue dogs a second chance at life. “It’s a privilege to champion these causes during my year in office, and support like this helps us raise vital funds and awareness.”

Victoria Williams, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, added: