Housebuilder Submits Latest Plans for Major Cardiff Site

Persimmon Homes East Wales has submitted applications for the next phases of the Llanilltern Village development in northwest Cardiff to planners.

118 new homes make up the fifth phase of The Parish development. The vision also includes an equipped play area, the restoration of the Cadoxton Line railway bridge, and the creation of a viewing point.

In addition, a separate application has also been submitted for the second phase of Glan y Coed, the Charles Church outlet at the development, where permission for a further 51 is sought, catering to larger households.

Both elements include enhanced ecological mitigation to support local wildlife such as dormice, reptiles, bats, and birds. There will also be an attenuation basin as part of the drainage strategy which also plays home to amphibians and invertebrates.

These applications follow the marking of several milestones recently at Llanilltern Village, as a children’s park recently opened to the public and planning consent was awarded for the local centre. It also hosted a ministerial visit to celebrate how Help-to-Buy has assisted thousands of people getting on the housing ladder across Wales.

The accredited five-star housebuilder is delivering up to 1,250 homes across this multiphase site on the outskirts of Cardiff. The scheme also includes a primary school, shops, offices, and sport pitches. The local centre will deliver nearly 19,000 square feet of commercial uses, as well as a new public square within this with space for potential outdoor dining, markets, and socialising.

Persimmon Homes East Wales Managing Director Lee Hawker said: