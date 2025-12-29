Housebuilder Predicts Strong Market in 2026 After Post-Budget Enquiry Surge

A Welsh housebuilder is predicting a strong housing market in Wales in 2026 after reporting a significant rise in enquiries and reservations following November’s Budget.

Talbot Green based Llanmoor Homes says buyer confidence has begun to return after what it described as a “challenging” year for the housing market in 2025, driven by political and economic uncertainty.

Tim Grey, Sales Director at Llanmoor Homes, said the past year had seen many potential buyers delay decisions amid concerns over the economy and possible tax changes.

“While Llanmoor performed well and saw healthy visitor numbers across our developments, 2025 was undoubtedly a difficult year for the housing market as a whole,” he said. “A lack of confidence meant many buyers were reluctant to take their first step onto the housing ladder or to move from an existing home.”

He said the situation began to improve following November’s Budget, which proved less severe than many had anticipated.

“There had been widespread speculation about a variety of potential changes to personal taxation, which would have further affected affordability, but these thankfully failed to materialise,” Mr Grey said. “As a result, since the end of November we’ve seen a significant increase in enquiries and reservations across our developments in South Wales.”

The renewed optimism follows the decision by the Bank of England to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 3.75%, the lowest level since early 2023, which is expected to lead to more competitive mortgage products from lenders.

This confidence was also reflected in the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey, which found that 32% of Welsh respondents expect home sales to rise over the next three months.

“With the combination of reduced mortgage costs and continuing rises in rental prices, 2026 will be an excellent year for first-time buyers to consider purchasing their own home,” Mr Grey added. “And with applications to the Help to Buy Wales scheme open to buyers of new homes until September 2026, there has rarely been a better time to buy.”

In 2025 Llanmoor Homes started work on its first development in Monmouthshire at the 51-home Rossers Field site in Govilon, and unveiled plans for a major 850-home development in Bridgend.

The family-run developer has also recently announced and implemented an investment of more than £3 million to equip all of their new homes with air source heat pumps.