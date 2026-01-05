Housebuilder Posts Record Results After Doubling Output

Housebuilder Castle Green Homes has posted landmark financial results, achieving its highest-ever customer satisfaction scores and unveiling plans to deliver 1,000 homes a year by 2030.

The business, headquartered in St Asaph and Preston Brook, has undergone a transformation since its 2020 management buyout backed by Bridgemere UK. Once a regional builder, Castle Green is now a major player across North Wales and the North West of England.

The firm's annual report and financial statement for the year ended March 2025 shows that in 12 months Castle Green doubled its output from 291 homes in 2024 to 602 in 2025, split almost evenly between its Homes and Partnerships brands.

It said that the balance reflects its commitment to supporting local communities with 289 affordable homes delivered alongside partners including Adra, Clwyd Alyn and Torus.

The growth drove turnover to £168.2 million (up 92% year on year) and boosted pre-tax profit to £10.3 million – a 157% rise.

Castle Green achieved a 97.2% customer satisfaction score, earning a coveted five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation.

Chief executive Gwyn Jones said:

“The story of the year is simple: records, records, records. But none of it matters unless our customers feel valued. We’ve stayed true to our high standards throughout rapid growth – and that’s what we’re most proud of. These results belong to our people, whose dedication delivers outstanding customer experiences day after day.”

Homes are currently being delivered across North Wales and the North West, with plans to move into Lancashire, the Manchester City Region, and Shropshire.

Castle Green expects to deliver around 600 homes across 16 developments in the current financial year, and aiming to reach 1,000 by 2030.

Castle Green now employs 135 people, up from 100 in 2024, with further job creation expected as new outlets open.

Gwyn added: