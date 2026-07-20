Housebuilder Launches Fourth Phase at Sought-After Development

A housebuilder in Newport has launched its fourth phase at one of its most sought-after developments.

Redrow South Wales is bringing an additional 84 new homes to The Hollies development at Great Milton Park, situated on Hen Chwarel Drive in Llanwern.

The new phase will bring a range of three and four-bedroom homes to the area, all from Redrow's award-winning Heritage Collection, with prices starting from £395,000.

The housebuilder has invested £8,072,000 in the community as part of section 106 agreements to support local infrastructure, including contributions to education and local transport.

Nearly £7,500,000 has been allocated toward on-site and off-site contributions to primary and secondary schools within the area. In addition, Redrow South Wales will be providing sports pitches, a village centre, improved landscaping to manage surface water and increase wildlife, and improve transport links within the neighborhood.

Sian Smith, Sales Director for Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said: