Housebuilder Launches Fourth Phase at Sought-After Development

A housebuilder in Newport has launched its fourth phase at one of its most sought-after developments.
Redrow South Wales is bringing an additional 84 new homes to The Hollies development at Great Milton Park, situated on Hen Chwarel Drive in Llanwern.
The new phase will bring a range of three and four-bedroom homes to the area, all from Redrow's award-winning Heritage Collection, with prices starting from £395,000.
The housebuilder has invested £8,072,000 in the community as part of section 106 agreements to support local infrastructure, including contributions to education and local transport.
Nearly £7,500,000 has been allocated toward on-site and off-site contributions to primary and secondary schools within the area. In addition, Redrow South Wales will be providing sports pitches, a village centre, improved landscaping to manage surface water and increase wildlife, and improve transport links within the neighborhood.
Sian Smith, Sales Director for Barratt David Wilson Redrow South Wales, said:
“We're delighted to be bringing a new phase of homes to The Hollies at Great Milton Park – one of our most popular developments in Newport.
“These homes combine a timeless architecture with high-quality, luxury interiors, offering families a sustainable lifestyle without compromise.
“Here at Redrow South Wales, creating thriving communities is a key focus – especially when building new homes. Our commitment to the local area will benefit both future residents at The Hollies, as well as those living in the surrounding neighbourhoods.”