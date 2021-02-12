Housebuilder Encourages Young People to Take up Apprenticeships

A housebuilder which is providing new homes near Radyr has teamed up with an electrical contractor to train 10 apprentice electricians at its new site.

CR Electrics, which is based in Gwaelod-y-Garth and works across south Wales, is supporting the apprentices at Bellway’s Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, a new development of 120 homes off Llantrisant Road.

The apprentices are part of a scheme by work-based learning provider JTL, attending college once a week, with the other four days spent gaining work experience on site with CR Electrics.

Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, Daniel Shone, said: “At Bellway we offer a wide range of opportunities for apprentices as it enables us to take an active role in shaping the company’s future workforce.

“We are working with CR Electrics to ensure quality training for young people in the area at our Rhiwlas site. “Apprenticeships offer invaluable opportunities for those looking to learn new skills to go on and enjoy fulfilling careers, and we’re proud Bellway is part of the 5% Club, which comprises companies aiming to have five per cent of their workforce in ‘earn and learn’ positions.”

Nathan Smith, Managing Director of CR Electrics, said:

“Apprenticeships are an excellent way forward for young people in the area, as the construction industry continues to grow every year. “This type of training provides a wage, work experience and learning through local colleges once a week. Once qualified, apprenticeships will allow young people to utilise skills they can further develop throughout their career and take different paths. “I went to university, and although I am happy with the route I took, looking back I think I should have gone straight into work placed learning. I don’t think schools pushed skilled apprenticeships enough when I was in school, and I’m not sure if they do these days. If 16-year-olds finishing school aren’t wanting to follow further education and they enjoy working with their hands I would definitely recommend this route!”

There is currently a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes available at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr. For more information on the new homes, call the sales team on 029 2060 8479, or visit bellway.co.uk.

More information on careers at Bellway can be found at bellwaycareers.co.uk, and for more information on CR Electrics, visit cr-electrics.co.uk.