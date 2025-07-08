Housebuilder Donation for Cardiff Youth Football Tournament

A local housebuilder with a major site in Cardiff has backed a local youth football team’s annual tournament.

Persimmon Homes East Wales sponsored the Radyr Rangers Football Festival 2025, donating £2,500 to the club as part of its Community Champions programme.

Around 700 children took part in the Festival, held at Radyr Comprehensive School, earlier this month and the club received generous support from businesses and local organisations through sponsorship and donations.

Since its inception, Radyr Rangers FC has grown year-on-year, successfully providing football for over 400 children and young people, offering opportunities for children in Radyr, Morganstown, and beyond. They now have around 440 players across boys and girls teams, and one of its former players, Tom Lockyer, is now a Wales international.

The accredited five-star developer has a site in northwest Cardiff, The Parish, whilst sister company, Charles Church, also has homes for sale at nearby Glan-y-Coed.

Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative donated £48,000 to good causes and much-loved organisations across Wales each year. Recent local recipients include Creigiau Primary School, Cardiff Motor Neurone Disease Association, St Fagans Cricket Club, City Hospice Cardiff, and Clwb Rygbi Caerdydd.

Victoria Williams, Persimmon Homes East Wales’ sales director, said:

“Persimmon was delighted to be a sponsor of this year’s Radyr Rangers Football Festival. “As a local developer, it matters to us that we can support local initiatives like this that bring so much community benefit, especially given our commitment to leaving a positive and lasting legacy where we build. “I know the Festival is a major landmark for people in Radyr, Morganstown, and beyond – with families from the Persimmon team involved too – and we’re pleased the Festival went so well.”

Rob Fancourt, Chair of Radyr Rangers FC, added: