Housebuilder Backs Ystradgynlais RFC with £1,000 Donation

The housebuilder behind the Maes y Rhos site in Ystradgynlais has given a boost to the town’s rugby club with a £1,000 donation.

Persimmon Homes West Wales gave its financial backing to Ystradgynlais RFC as part of the accredited five-star developer’s Community Champions scheme, which sees nearly £50,000 donated to good causes and much-loved organisations across Wales each year.

The cheque was presented at the club’s ground, handed to the leaders of the youth team – captain Iestyn Lougher and vice-captains Riley Watts and Jack O’Malley-Jones.

Established in 1890, the club has close ties to the Ospreys while its Firsts side plays in the Admiral National League 1 West Central. Notable club alumni include Vernon Cooper, Mark Bennett, and Dan Baker.

Persimmon, which is also the shirt sponsor for the club’s Youth Team, has sold all its homes on the first phase of its Maes y Rhos site in the town. Its reserved matters application for the second and final phase of homes for local people is currently awaiting planning permission from Powys councillors.

Persimmon Homes West Wales Sales Director Sharon Bouhali, said:

“As a local developer committed to leaving a positive and lasting legacy wherever we build, Persimmon is always delighted to support local clubs, especially an institution like Ystradgynlais RFC, who we have been pleased to support in the past too. “Whether they’ve moved to our Maes y Rhos site from the town – as most of our customers so far already have – or from further afield, we have our fingers crossed that we’re building homes for future fans and players of this much-loved club. “We wish the club the very best of luck for the rest of the season.”

Jonathan Richards, Treasurer of Ystradgynlais RFC, added: