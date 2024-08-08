House Prices Under Pressure but Supply and Demand Edge Upwards

House prices in Wales fell through the month of July but both supply and demand are reported to have increased, with sales expected to rise.

The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey showed a net balance of -20% of surveyors in Wales reporting that prices have fallen over the past three months. This balance is largely in line with the UK average which is reported to be -19%.

RICS said this may be weighing on Welsh surveyors’ outlook for prices, as a net balance of -34% of respondents anticipate that prices will fall over the next three months, which is the lowest balance seen since October 2023.

Surveyors in Wales though reported that demand continued to rise through July as a net balance of 28% of respondents noted an increase in new buyer enquiries. This is the third highest balance seen across the rest of UK regions after the North West and Northern Ireland.

Supply was also reported to have taken an upward turn in the most recent survey. A net balance of 28% of Welsh respondents noted that new instructions to sell rose, up from -31% in June.

As expected, with both supply and demand rising, sales also increased through July. A net balance of 13% of Welsh surveyors reported a rise in sales after falling broadly flat in the survey previous. Surveyors remain optimistic on the sales outlook as a net balance of 16% of respondents in Wales anticipate a rise in sales over the next three months.

On the lettings market, a net balance of 33% of Welsh surveyors noted a rise in demand, and a net balance of -33% of respondents reported that supply levels fell. With the imbalance between supply and demand, unsurprisingly, surveyors in Wales anticipate that rents will rise in the next three months with a net balance of 17% expecting an increase, although this is down from 50% that was reported in June.

Commenting on the sales market, Anthony Filice, FRICS of Kelvin Francis Ltd. in Cardiff said:

“Even in holiday season, we have seen a steady flow of viewings, offers and sales. Some vendors are waiting for September, meaning continued instructions. Some vendors are not accepting a re-alignment of values are regretting refusing earlier good offers. Buyers are more confident that mortgage rates will ease.”

Paul Lucas, FRICS of R.K.Lucas & Son in Haverfordwest, added:

“The market remains sluggish mainly as a result of so many economic uncertainties at present.”

Discussing the lettings market, Tim Goodwin, AssocRICS of Williams & Goodwin The Property People in Gwynedd, commented:

“We are still experiencing landlords reducing their portfolios, and demand at increasingly high levels resulting in multiple applications for available property and rental levels increasing.”

Commenting on the UK picture, RICS Chief Economist, Simon Rubinsohn, said: