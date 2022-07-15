House Prices in Wales Continue to Rise but Enquiries and Sales are Lower

Demand and sales were lower in the housing market in Wales during June and expectations for the next few months are muted, according to the latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) survey.

In relation to new buyer enquiries and newly agreed sales, the net balances were both in negative territory at -23 and -5 respectively. This indicates that fewer potential buyers were seen in the market during the month than in May and fewer sales were going through.

Short-term expectations for the market in Wales are also muted, with a net balance of +5 for price expectations and -16 for sales expectations. This indicates that over the next three months respondents, on balance, expect prices to rise marginally and sales to edge lower.

Respondents indicated that the number of properties coming onto the market in June increased, but this comes off the back of a longstanding lack of supply. Indeed, stock on agents’ books in Wales is at a historically low level. As a result of this lack of supply, prices continued to edge upwards despite lower demand.

According to the June report, a net balance of +67% of respondents in Wales saw prices rising, with anecdotal evidence from respondents suggesting that the imbalance between supply and demand is a factor in pushing up prices.

Anthony Filice FRICS from Kelvin Francis Ltd said:

“The number of properties coming onto the market is increasing but they are taking longer to sell. Demand is reducing, and if sales aren’t agreed early on, it can be a long process. However, properties are still selling.”

Commenting on the UK picture, RICS Chief Economist, Simon Rubinsohn said: