Host Farms Needed to Gather Commercial Lamb Data for Industry Genetics Project

RamCompare, the UK’s national sheep progeny testing initiative, is seeking new commercial farms to join the project this season across Wales and England.

RamCompare “host” farms are needed to provide around 300 commercial ewes of a uniform breed type which are mated to terminal sire rams provided by the project using single-sire, natural-service mating groups or artificial insemination (AI).

Jointly funded by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), RamCompare gathers valuable performance data from commercial lambs to drive genetic improvements in the sheep industry.

Bridget Lloyd, RamCompare project coordinator, said:

“This is a great opportunity for host farms to benefit from using top genetics within their flock. They have the chance to use rams with high health and genetic merit, they will get support to benchmark their flock performance against other project farms and the opportunity to engage with a small group of innovative likeminded farmers.”

All rams selected for use rank within the top 20% of performance-recorded terminal sires. Throughout the process, farms will collect detailed data using electronic identification (EID) from birth to slaughter. This ensures lambs are reared as a single management group within a fast-finishing system.

To be considered as a host farm, the following requirements need to be met:

Provide 300 commercial ewes

Use high-index, performance-recorded terminal sire rams supplied by the project

Ewes must be single-sire mated

Data must be collected on lambs using EID from birth to slaughter

Lambs will be raised as one management group within a fast-finishing system

Optional artificial insemination can be organised for 90-120 ewes as part of the project. Host farms will receive funding to support data collection.

Alwyn Nutting has been a host farm for RamCompare since 2021, collecting data from his commercial lambs at Glascoed Farm, Aberhafesp for the fourth year. Rams provided by the project are high health status and have high genetic potential being from the top 20% of performance recorded, terminal sire breeds.

Alwyn explains:

“Our interest in using performance recorded stock began when we selected a bull based on his performance figures some years ago and we then also wanted to achieve the best from our commercial flock. RamCompare enables us to use high genetic merit rams of different breeds with high health status’ which are selected on specific traits such as scan weight and muscle depth, that suit our commercial system. The genetic potential of these rams means their progeny have higher value carcases with lower production costs through reduced days to slaughter. I enjoy being part of this project and urge you to contact HCC to find out more if you would like to get involved,”

Dr Heather McCalman, Research and Development and Sustainability Executive at HCC, said:

“A number of pedigree performance recorded flocks in Wales have submitted rams to this project over the years in order to test their value in a commercial progeny test. “To hear more about them, the project and genetic improvement in sustainable grassland livestock systems, we will be hosting an open day at Glascoed farm on Thursday 4 September. It will also be a chance to hear about the economic benefits achieved for lamb enterprises using top performance recorded sires in a commercial system. Save the date and keep an eye out for more information later in the year.”

If you meet the criteria and are interested in participating in the project, please contact Dr Heather McCalman at HCC for more information on hmccalman@hybucig.cymru or visit ramcompare.com.

Nominations for farm recruitment close on Friday 16 May 2025.