Hospitality Operating At Only 85% Of Capacity, New Survey Reveals

Despite a strong summer of trading, cost increases have forced almost three-quarters of hospitality businesses to operate at or below 85% of required capacity.

The latest member survey from hospitality trade bodies highlights the sector’s ongoing financial pressures. Tax increases have forced many businesses to reduce staffing, with 69% operating at or below 85% of their required capacity. Nearly three-quarters (73%) report having less than six months of cash reserves, including one in five with no reserves at all. In response to rising costs in April, 79% of businesses have raised prices, while more than half have been forced to cut staff numbers.

The stark results from members of the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), UKHospitality and Hospitality Ulster come as 84,000 hospitality jobs have been lost since the Budget, which imposed an additional annual cost of £3.4 billion on the sector.

Hospitality businesses are clear about which three measures they believe are most important to drive growth: a reduction in VAT, amend April’s changes to employer NICs and delivery of lower business rates for the sector.

In a joint statement, the trade bodies said: