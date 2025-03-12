Hospitality Business Confidence Plunges To Lowest Levels In Two Years

Only 14% of businesses feel optimistic about the hospitality market, according to research.

UKHospitality said the research from CGA by NIQ’s Business Confidence survey highlighted the “urgent need” to delay the reduction in the employer national insurance contribution (NICs) threshold.

The change to employer NICs will cost the sector an additional £1 billion per year and will bring 774,000 hospitality team members, 20% of the sector’s workforce, into the threshold for the first time, said UKHospitality.

It also called for business rates reform to provide the maximum possible discount to hospitality businesses and for large hospitality businesses to be exempted from the surcharge.

UKHospitality's other asks of Government include the creation of a hospitality growth strategy and action plan.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: