Hospital@Home Launches to Support NHS in Wales

A new home-care service has launched which aims to help ease pressure on the NHS in Wales.

Registered by Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) and operating across the whole country, Hospital@Home aims to increase choice and options for patients by delivering hospital-level care in the home setting.

Supported by operational delivery partner Healix Health, Hospital@Home said the new service will deliver cost savings of up to 55% for the NHS in Wales by discharging patients faster and providing high quality, safe and effective complex care, plus other associated hospital-standard services.

Working in partnership with the NHS, the Hospital@Home team will identify patients that could benefit from early discharge and move them out of hospital to be cared for in their own homes.

The new service will be led by chief commercial officer Steve Carter and clinical lead Rebecca Williams, who have more than 70 years combined management experience in the healthcare industry.

Steve Carter said:

“Rising demand and increasing pressure on resources is presenting unprecedented long term challenges in our healthcare system. “Providing additional capacity and greater choice for patients, Hospital@Home is a forward-thinking solution to addressing some of these challenges. The service will help strengthen the NHS in Wales, not only easing pressure on hospitals but also offering flexibility and choice for patients in how and where they receive care – which we know can make all the difference in how quickly they recover. “We are already operating in certain parts of Wales, working within the local healthcare framework to deliver meaningful outcomes for hospitals and patients and are excited to shaping a progressive new service that is sustainable, flexible and built for the future.”

Initial interest has already exceeded expectations, the firm said, adding that the service is significantly improving discharge rates, reducing NHS bed days lost and improving patient outcomes by more than 23%, saving the equivalent of delivering one entire extra ward of capacity every week.

As demand for the service continues to gather pace, the team plans to grow, expanding geographically and recruiting an additional 30 employees for each new service area as it launches.