5 January 2026
Mid Wales

Hospital Delays Cut by a Third After Powys Boosts Social Care Workforce

Hospital Team
Members of Powys County Council’s Hospital Team which has been expanded to reduce hospital delays.

The number of hospital patients waiting for support from Powys County Council before they can return home has been cut by a third after extra social care staff were recruited.

A £1.3 million Pathways of Care Transformation Grant awarded by Welsh Government has been used to fund additional social workers, occupational therapists and enablement assessors.

A year ago there were 60 Powys patients waiting for social care to be provided before they could leave community hospitals in the county, or larger district general hospitals in England – Shrewsbury, Telford and Hereford. Now the figure is down to 38.

The grant has been used to strengthen discharge co-ordination with the many health bodies serving Powys patients, and to increase social care assessment and home care capacity.

Members of Powys County Council’s Newtown Front Door Team which has been expanded to reduce hospital delays.

“Reducing social care delays at this time of year is a significant achievement and testament to the dedication of our front-line teams and the provision of extra funding by Welsh Government,” said Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys.

 

“We will continue to build on this progress to ensure patients receive timely, co-ordinated and personalised care and support.”

The Pathways of Care Transformation Grant has seen £30 million allocated to county councils across Wales to spend on community-based social care during the current financial year.

Members of Powys County Council’s Llandrindod Front Door Team which has been expanded to reduce hospital delays.

The Welsh Government asked that Powys spends its share on reducing the number of people waiting for:

  • Social worker allocation
  • Completion of assessment by social care
  • The start of a new community care package funded by social care
  • A reablement community care package



