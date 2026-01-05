Hospital Delays Cut by a Third After Powys Boosts Social Care Workforce

The number of hospital patients waiting for support from Powys County Council before they can return home has been cut by a third after extra social care staff were recruited.

A £1.3 million Pathways of Care Transformation Grant awarded by Welsh Government has been used to fund additional social workers, occupational therapists and enablement assessors.

A year ago there were 60 Powys patients waiting for social care to be provided before they could leave community hospitals in the county, or larger district general hospitals in England – Shrewsbury, Telford and Hereford. Now the figure is down to 38.

The grant has been used to strengthen discharge co-ordination with the many health bodies serving Powys patients, and to increase social care assessment and home care capacity.

“Reducing social care delays at this time of year is a significant achievement and testament to the dedication of our front-line teams and the provision of extra funding by Welsh Government,” said Councillor Pete Roberts, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys. “We will continue to build on this progress to ensure patients receive timely, co-ordinated and personalised care and support.”

The Pathways of Care Transformation Grant has seen £30 million allocated to county councils across Wales to spend on community-based social care during the current financial year.

The Welsh Government asked that Powys spends its share on reducing the number of people waiting for: