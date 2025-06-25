Hospice Launches New Fundraiser Five Years on from Global Goat Campaign

In the summer of 2020, Wales had been in lock down for three months and lots of traditional office workers were working from home.

For a hospice in Llandudno however, lockdown life was far from the new ordinary as they had to seek innovative ways to raise vital funds to be able to continue supporting patient, needing respite and end of life support.

St David’s Hospice launched a Great Orme Tee Shirt campaign, following the Kashmiri goats who were taking over Llandudno during 2020.

The goats' presence in the town was nothing new to the locals, however videos shared became a global phenomenon, and the goats gained more confidence in their expeditions without the presence of humans.

For St David’s Hospice, an opportunity presented itself.

Margaret Hollings, Commercial Director, said:

“When we first locked down in 2020, we had such limited options in being able to fundraise, but we soon realised that we could still use postal services and utilise our digital platforms to create a global merchandise campaign from the hospice itself.”

A total of 9,000 tee shirts were sold in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Europe, America, Australia, China and Africa.

Now the hospice is launching The Abbey Road 10km Adventure, which takes place at 12pm on Saturday 16 August, staring at St David’s Hospice. The event will feature a barbecue before and after the walk as well as a ‘Party at the Pier’ stop off point, and a goat themed history trail and treasure hunt.

Registration is now open and costs £10 per adult and 5 for children – with family and group discounts available. Visit www.stdavidshospice.org/fundraising-events or call 01492 879058.