Honey Spirits Range Launched by Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co

Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co is launching a new range of honey distilled and blended spirits.

The first to be released will be Hive Mind Spiced Honey Rum, blended with honey from Hive Mind’s bees in the Wye Valley and surrounding area.

To make the new Spiced Honey Rum, Hive Mind brews the base rum on molasses at its Caldicot meadery which is then sent to be distilled locally by The Spirit of Wales Distillery in Newport. It is then returned to be spiced and blended with Wye Valley honey.

A limited run of Hive Mind Spiced Honey Rum will be bottled for sale in the new year, with pre-orders available now for customers via the Hive Mind website. The rum will be sold in 500ml bottles at 37.5% for £34 RRP.

Kit Newell, co-founder of Hive Mind Mead and Brew Co explained:

“We’ve been working behind the scenes all year to develop a unique range of spirits to add to our catalogue of traditional and sparkling meads and honey beers. Showcasing honey in another style of drink really highlights how versatile it is. “Brewing the base rum on molasses in-house gives us control of the process and means we are able to put our creative stamp on every part of its creation. We’re then able to use our blending experience from years of mead production to balance the honey and spices in the final spirit, making sure the honey shines through. “It’s been great to work closely with The Spirit of Wales, who are just up the road, which means everything from production, to distilling, to the flowers that our bees are visiting all happens within a few miles of our meadery,”

Next to launch in the range will be a Honey Spirit, distilled from Hive Mind’s Great Taste Golden Fork-winning Traditional Mead.

The Spiced Honey Rum will have national distribution via Craft Drinks Co, Pig’s Ears, and Blas ar Fwyd. It is available to pre-order on the Hive Mind website now.