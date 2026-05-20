Homebuyers ‘Are Not Ready for AI Voice Agents’

The UK property market remains rooted in human interaction rather than AI for important property interactions over the phone, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 homebuyers and sellers nationwide from North Wales-based Moneypenny found that 83% of people would prefer speaking with a person rather than AI for significant milestones such as booking a valuation or making an offer. In contrast, just 6% said they would prefer AI, highlighting the continued importance of trust, reassurance and personal connection in high-stakes transactions.

The survey showed more acceptance of AI in lower-stakes parts of the property journey:

40% wouldn't be happy using AI for any part of the buying process however, 31% would be comfortable using AI for general questions

28% would be comfortable using AI to book a viewing

18% would be comfortable using AI to book a valuation

17% would be comfortable using AI to chase updates on a sale and 16% for updates on a purchase

Only 8% would be comfortable using AI for making or accepting an offer

Older generations are most likely to prefer talking to a human: 90% of Baby Boomers, compared with 75% of Millennials. They are also the most resistant to AI, with 53% of Baby Boomers saying they would not use it at all in the property process, compared to 16% of Gen Z. In addition, 23% of Gen Z would be happy using AI to make or accept an offer, compared with only 12% of Millennials and 7% of Gen X.

A gender divide is also evident, with 47% of women saying they would not be comfortable using AI at any stage, compared to around a third of men. In addition, 20% of men would be happy using AI to chase for updates on a purchase, compared with only 12% of women.

The research also highlights notable regional and demographic differences: Scotland, Northern Ireland and the East of England show the strongest preference for human interaction in calls at 87%, compared with only 79% of Londoners and Welsh people surveyed. The Welsh had the highest proportion of people who wouldn't mind either way – human or AI, at 18%, compared with only 7% in the East of England for example.

Scots would be least likely to use AI: 48% wouldn't be happy using it in any part of the process compared with 28% in Greater London and a third in the NE. In contrast, those in London, Yorkshire and Humberside and the Southeast would be most likely to use AI to make or accept an offer: all 11%, compared with only 4% in both Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The survey suggests there is progress in acceptance of AI voice agents in property-related enquiries when compared with a similar survey by Weareunchained of more than 2,000 adults in October last year. That survey showed that only 34% would use AI to find a property, and only 14% would use AI to organise a viewing.

Jesper With-Fogstrup, Group CEO of Moneypenny, said: