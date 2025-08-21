Home Staging Brand Celebrates Six Months of Success in South and West Wales

Little Barn Door, one of the UK’s fastest-growing home staging brands, is celebrating six months since expanding its award-winning services into South and West Wales.

Based at Riverside House in Swansea, the Welsh team, managed by Claire Davies and Lowri Kramcha, has quickly made its mark, helping homeowners secure offers within weeks of launching their staged properties.

“The property market in Wales is shifting, as buyers look for more than bricks and mortar when viewing their future homes,” said Natalie Evans, Founder & CEO of Little Barn Door. “Home staging is about creating an emotional connection, and we’re thrilled to see the Welsh market embrace this approach with such enthusiasm.”

Founded in 2018 by Evans, a proud Aberporth resident, Little Barn Door was born from her passion for people and her belief that sellers deserve to feel empowered during the sales process. With a background in HR, and employee engagement, Evans reimagined property presentation to focus on buyer psychology and emotional impact.

Although the company first launched in Hampshire, Evans always envisioned bringing Little Barn Door’s expertise to Wales.

“Back in 2018, the Welsh market wasn’t ready for staging. But with today’s booming property sector – from vibrant city apartments to idyllic countryside homes – the demand for professional home staging has never been higher,” she added.

The past six months have already delivered stand-out results. One Welsh homeowner praised the service:

“The quality of the staging and the photography was exceptional and generated plenty of interest in the property, far beyond what it would have done were the house empty. I would not hesitate to use them again or indeed recommend them to anyone.”

The home went on to receive an offer in its very first week on the market, a success story that is quickly becoming the norm for Little Barn Door’s clients across South and West Wales.

As the business cements its presence in Wales, Little Barn Door is also proud to be a sponsor of the Property Investor Awards Wales, taking place in Cardiff on 30 October 2025 – further underlining its commitment to supporting and celebrating success within the Welsh property sector.