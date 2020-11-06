Home Hearing Specialist Grows into Cambrian Buildings in Cardiff Bay

Home hearing test specialist Hearfocus has moved its UK headquarters to the Cambrian Buildings office building in Cardiff Bay.

The rapidly expanding independent company has taken a five year lease on the 4,747 sq ft first floor of the multi-let building. Landlord Longmead Capital was represented in the transaction by the Cardiff office of property consultancy Knight Frank.

Hearfocus offers free home hearing tests from its nationwide team of fully qualified and registered hearing aid audiologists, and the latest digital hearing systems from leading manufacturers.

Managing director of Hearfocus, Russell Borland, said:

“We outgrew our former offices in Cowbridge Road East, and Cambrian Buildings gives us larger, prestigious modern office space in a building full of elegant character. We have recruited a further eight people which will take our Cardiff-based team to 45 strong and we plan to increase steadily over the next year or two.”

Cambrian Buildings, which was built in the 1880s, is an end-of-terrace Grade II listed five-storey period office building on West Bute Street in the historic heart of Cardiff Bay.

Mark Sutton, partner at Knight Frank in Cardiff, said:

“Hear Focus first made us aware of their requirements in the middle of the lockdown and we are delighted to have been able to progress this deal and welcome the company to Cambrian Buildings. The deal demonstrates that even during these extraordinary times, occupiers remain focused on the quality of their office space and these refurbished, period offices were a great fit for this tenant.”

Russell Borland added:

“We plan to recruit again in the near future and if things go according to plan, we expect to be asking Knight Frank to find us extra office space in Cambrian Buildings by next summer.”

The last remaining space in Cambrian Buildings is a suite of 2,000 sq ft – for further details contact joint letting agents Fletcher Morgan and Knight Frank.