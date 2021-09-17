Home-grown Business ‘Excited’ to be Part of Swansea’s Story

Swansea’s on-going regeneration throughout the pandemic has been a ‘real boost’ to the city, according to a local business.

Hayley Davies and Keith Thomas, of JCP Solicitors, say the multi-million pound investments in the city mean Swansea’s business community is positive about the future.

Regeneration being led by Swansea Council includes the £135m Copr Bay phase one development, featuring the 3,500-capacity Swansea Arena, a 1.1-acre coastal park, a landmark bridge, car parking, new homes and spaces for leisure and hospitality businesses.

With Copr Bay phase one construction due for completion in the autumn, this follows on from a £12m transformation of The Kingsway, while complementing schemes including a £3m Wind Street improvement project.

Hayley Davies, Chief Executive Officer and Director at JCP Solicitors, said:

“JCP Solicitors is very much a home-grown business and we are proud of our Swansea roots, so to see so many ambitious regeneration projects taking shape across our city is pleasing. “Despite the fact that we are all operating in difficult times, Swansea businesses have continued to be positive about the future. To see this positivity reflected and matched by Swansea Council and the developers who are driving the regeneration has been a real boost to us all. “Here at JCP Solicitors we intend to continue to be an on-going part of the story of Swansea and we are seeing new investors making similar commitments as we speak. We are looking forward to seeing the developments mature as they continue to bring value to our city.”

Keith Thomas, Director and Head of Injury Services at JCP Solicitors, said:

“As a proud Swansea Jack who can see both his maternal and paternal grandparents’ homes from the upper windows of the JCP Solicitors Swansea office, I am encouraged to see the regeneration of the city picking up pace. “The eye-catching arena will be a great boost to Swansea city centre and The Kingsway revamp looks promising, too. Swansea has had a long period of post-industrial malaise and I am pleased to see this being put behind us now with the help of these exciting developments.”

Other schemes planned in Swansea include a re-greening of Castle Square, as well as the construction of a state-of-the-art office development for tech, digital and creative sector businesses at 71/72 The Kingsway.

The city’s industrial heritage is also being celebrated by schemes including the on-going regeneration of the historic Hafod-Morfa Copperworks into a leisure-based destination featuring a visitor centre and distillery for Penderyn Whisky.