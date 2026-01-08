Home Batteries ‘Could Deliver £69m Energy Bill Savings in Wales’

A rollout of home batteries and Time-of-Use (ToU) tariffs in Wales could cut energy bills by up to £69 million a year for people living in fuel poverty, new data suggests.

The figures are released as part of The Home Age, a campaign from E.ON Next which says that the combination of batteries and ToU tariffs can cut energy bills by £255 a year for the average household, and by up to £600 for homes using more energy for medical needs.

The results come from E.ON Next’s first-of-a-kind battery pilot in partnership with Coventry City Council, where eligible residents received a comprehensive package of support designed to help cut energy bills and usage.

This tailored approach meant support was adapted to each household: some received solar panels, insulation, or energy-efficient appliances, but all participants received a battery and were placed on a ToU tariff to encourage energy use when demand on the grid is lower.

E.ON Next’s analysis shows that replicating the Coventry pilot across Wales could save £266 million a year for energy bill payers in total, combining the £69 million a year for homes in fuel poverty and £197 million a year for other households.

On the back of these figures, E.ON Next has issued a call for £600 million of energy sector investment to support the installation of batteries in 250,000 homes nationwide, where residents are in fuel poverty.

An E.ON Next poll of more than 2,000 consumers suggested that more than nine in 10 (93%) UK adults want to improve their home energy efficiency and over four in five (83%) think the government should do more to upgrade the energy efficiency of homes.

Ramona Vlasiu, Chief Operating Officer for E.ON Next, said:

“The cost of energy in the UK is too high and as winter approaches people living in Wales, especially the most vulnerable, will be anxious about their bills in the months to come. “Financial support packages such as the Winter Fuel Payment have a role to play in tackling the issue, but we believe the way to solve it long-term is to put people at the heart of the energy transition. That means upgrading their homes with new technology, such as batteries, and putting them in control of the energy they use. Doing so will not only lower energy bills in the short term, but also create a national energy system with a long-lasting positive impact by reducing fuel poverty, creating jobs and boosting the economy.”

Chris Norbury, CEO of E.ON UK, said: