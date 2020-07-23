Home and Garden DIYers Drive a 700% Spike in Sealant Sales

Welsh sealant business sees an unprecedented demand as the UK embarks on paving, patio and decking projects

Sealants and adhesives retailer SPC Supplies has seen its online sales rise by 700% during lockdown, following unprecedented demand from domestic households across the UK.*

The company, which primarily supplies materials to commercial businesses and contractors has shipped a record number of domestic orders this quarter, as homeowners around the UK take on DIY and garden projects.

Henry Blunt, Sales and Marketing Manager at SPC Supplies, said:

“These last few months have been really testing for businesses across every industry, and to have so much interest in our products at a time that could have been really difficult for us has been amazing.”

In the weeks since national lockdown was introduced at the end of March, SPC has seen a surge in customer orders for products designed for paving, patios and decking projects in particular, as people across the UK make the most of the warm weather and take on garden DIY.

Henry continued:

“The uptake has really been nationwide so we’ve taken on additional freight firms in England, Scotland and Wales to make sure we meet the extra demand, and to allow us to continue to provide unrivalled levels of customer service.”

SPC Supplies is owned by SD Sealants, the UK’s leading sealant and cosmetic repairs company headquartered in Caldicot, Wales.

Managing Director of SD Sealants, Nick Jones, said:

“We could not be happier with the increased interest we’ve received in SPC Supplies since the lockdown began. We’re very fortunate to have had such a successful few months and on top of that its fantastic to see so many people taking on DIY jobs at home, as well as commercial businesses slowly regaining momentum with their construction projects.”

SPC Supplies has over 40 years’ experience in the adhesive and sealants sector. As an official Sika UK retailer, SPC holds a unique understanding of the needs of a wide range of construction industries, offering expert product knowledge and a 24-hour delivery service.