Holy Island Landscape Partnership Launches Grant Funding for Local Initiatives

Grants are on offer for activities and events that support the Holy Island Landscape Partnership’s vision and benefit the local community, environment and heritage.

Community groups and third sector organisations on Holy Island can apply for grants of between £500 and £2,000 to pilot events and activities for sustainable and long-term projects – including but not limited to:

Children and youth engagement

Community led research

Exhibitions and events

Environmental and biodiversity enhancements

Various outdoor activities and intergenerational projects.

The grant application process is linked to the Holy Island Landscape Partnership vision which aims to see local people working together to protect and manage our island’s rich heritage, supporting a thriving community and giving visitors a special welcome for generations to come.

The grant will provide seed funding to enable groups to develop their own original ideas. This could be trialing out a new and original idea, getting professional support or expertise to further develop a concept, holding a small-scale event and so on.

All grant recipients will be required to:

Promote the wider activities of the Landscape Partnership Scheme

Promote and signpost to key heritage landscape features/centres.

All grant recipients will be required to promote the value of bilingualism and the Welsh language and culture in their activities. Support will be available.

Anglesey Council Leader and Economic Development portfolio holder, Councillor Gary Pritchard, explained:

“This unique partnership is encouraging local people and organisations to apply for grant funding. This can be used to pilot innovative ideas that engage all generations with Holy Island’s history, natural heritage, landscape character and culture.”

He added:

“We’re interested in supporting robust and sustainable projects which will help increase local understanding and pride in Holy Island’s unique heritage and promote it as an iconic international Visitor Gateway to Wales.”

This fund is administered by the Holy Island Landscape Partnership Team. For application forms or any queries regarding the grant contact the Holy Island Landscape Partnership team on: PartneriaethTirlunYnysCybi@ynysmon.llyw.cymru

Completed application forms should be returned via email to: PartneriaethTirlunYnysCybi@ynysmon.llyw.cymru no later than Wednesday 19th March 2025.