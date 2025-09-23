Holland & Barrett Opens New Store in Swansea

Holland & Barrett is welcoming customers to a new store in the Swansea Quadrant Shopping Centre.

The 3,024 sq.ft store includes the firm's latest range of health and wellness solutions, including leading brands and H&B’s newest food and sports ranges.

H&B’s Swansea team is qualified to advise customers on personalised support for their wellness goals, which will also include a Women’s Health Coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

Michele Parsons, H&B Regional Manager, said:

“We’re delighted to be opening our new store in the Swansea Quadrant Shopping Centre, right at the heart of the city. This central location gives us the opportunity to connect with even more people, offering a wide range of trusted health and wellness products alongside expert in-store advice. We’re looking forward to supporting more customers across Swansea on their wellness journeys.”

This latest opening is part of Holland & Barrett’s ongoing investment in its retail stores, revitalising its store experience through refits, relocations and opening new stores. H&B has invested around £70 million in the transformation of its stores, technology and new product development including the opening and renovation of over 200 stores in the UK.

The Swansea store has been refitted using mild steel, a 100% recyclable material, along with FSC certified wood. LED powered lighting has also been designed to be more efficient, reduce energy consumption and cut carbon emissions. Recycled materials have been used where possible from old stores to minimise waste.