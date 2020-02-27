Holiday Park Women Raise £22,000 for Breast Cancer in Nude Calendar

Woman from holiday parks around Wales have raised £22,000 for Breast Cancer Care by posing naked for a calendar.

The group’s photographs appear on a month-by-month calendar which has been snapped-up by collectors from across the UK.

With their modesty protected by props, the photos capture the women relaxing on the parks in Wales where they own holiday caravans and lodges.

When their first calendar came out last year, it raised around £7,500 for charity – but strong demand for a 2020 version has now seen that amount almost tripled.

Leading lights behind the project were two women with holiday homes on the parks: Kay Large from Haydock in Merseyside, and Chris Lawton from Bramhall in Stockport.

Kay’s holiday home is at Meanan Abbey Caravan Park in Conwy, and Chris has a holiday home at Tree Tops Caravan Park near Hollywell.

The sum raised came from a combination of 1,000 sales of the £8.50 calendars, sponsorship by holiday parks of each month, donations, and a glittering gala night.

The gala was held at Gorse Hill Caravan Park in Conwy, organised by manager Tracy Thomas Evelyn, and raised £8,000 over the course of the evening.

Behind the lens for the photo-shoot was accomplished photographer Andy Walker of Tree Tops Caravan Park, which he co-owns with his parents Maureen and Harry.

Last year, said Andy, the women were all from Tree Tops – but this time, seven other parks were also keen to become involved in the posing project.

“There was a massive amount of planning involved in setting up the shoots, and we owe a great debt of thanks to Kay and Chris for helping to make it happen,” he said. “The ages of the volunteers ranged between around 20 and 80, and a number had been affected by breast cancer either personally or through a relative or friend. “But their enthusiasm and determination to make a difference through fundraising made the task a huge pleasure – even when it wasn’t exactly the warmest weather for posing! “It was wonderful to see everyone working together for such a great cause, and I’m especially grateful to all my friends in the parks and caravan industry for their support,” said Andy.

Breast Cancer Care, which helps fund medical research and care for anyone diagnosed with the illness, said it was extremely grateful to everyone involved with producing the calendar.