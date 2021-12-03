Holiday Park Building on Success with new Cottages

A holiday park in Borth is hoping to attract more visitors all year round after expanding its site with five new holiday cottages.

Cambrian Coast Caravan Park used a six-figure loan from Lloyds Bank to purchase the farmhouse cottages, which are adjacent to its existing camping and static caravan site. The cottages can cater for groups of between two and ten people and are all kitted out with a stylish modern interior, two of which have been specifically tailored to ensure they are wheelchair-accessible.

The business hopes to grow its annual turnover by around £150,000, as well as increase the number of its permanent staff following the acquisition of the new cottages.

The firm has also used further funding from Lloyds Bank to refurbish its bar and grill area, and is now investing in a larger patio area for outdoor drinks and dining as it looks to welcome more visitors to the site.

Borth has become an increasingly popular tourist destination as more people have opted to holiday in the UK since restrictions eased. Cambrian Coast Caravan Park is nestled between the Ceredigion Coastal Path and the Cambrian Mountains and is just a five minutes’ walk from the beach, making it a popular choice for those looking to explore the area. Visitors can also take advantage of the site’s indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, and scenic communal grounds.

Michelle South, owner and director at Cambrian Coast Caravan Park, said:

“We’ve seen a huge rise in the number of people visiting Borth since restrictions ended and we’re hoping to see that continue. It’s a beautiful area and the cottages are ideally located for people who want to see everything it has to offer. They are based right next to our current site and will complement our existing static caravan and camping offering as we look to attract even more visitors.”

The Lloyds Bank team also provided support for Cambrian Coast Caravan Park through the pandemic, including providing a loan through the government’s Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) while it was forced to close its doors.

Michelle South said: