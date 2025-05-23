Finance and investment wales white logo
Subscribe to Newsletter
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Equity
Banc-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Equity
BNW Sidebar Button Advert Commercial
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_GIF
ACCA Button Ad
Gambit Small Sidebar Ad 2
23 May 2025
Finance & Invest

HMRC Issues Cardiff Businesses VAT Registration Reminders in Geographic Pilot

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Around 32,000 businesses in the Cardiff postal area will receive a reminder from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) prompting them to check if they need to register for VAT.

The UK Government said the move was part of a new pilot to promote better understanding of the tax rules around VAT, supporting small businesses by helping them get their tax right from the outset to avoid mistakes and possible penalties. 

The letters will include information about how to check ‘taxable turnover’, register for VAT and what the consequences of failing to register on time could mean. They will ask businesses to check if they may need to register for VAT, remind of the £90,000 registration threshold and direct customers toward HMRC’s new, interactive online guidance tools.

Through promoting a better understanding of the tax rules, HMRC hopes to replicate the success of the focused geographical approach used for the National Minimum Wage and support small businesses by helping them to avoid possible future penalties and interest fees resulting from noncompliance or late payment. This is alongside HMRC’s usual UK-wide compliance activity.


We Are Hiring- site

Columns & Features:

Peter Lynn
16 May 2025

Successfully Retiring From Your Professional Services Business

Finance & Invest
14 May 2025

Business Leaders Are Risking Everything By Underinsuring

More Finance Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //