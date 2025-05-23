HMRC Issues Cardiff Businesses VAT Registration Reminders in Geographic Pilot

Around 32,000 businesses in the Cardiff postal area will receive a reminder from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) prompting them to check if they need to register for VAT.

The UK Government said the move was part of a new pilot to promote better understanding of the tax rules around VAT, supporting small businesses by helping them get their tax right from the outset to avoid mistakes and possible penalties.

The letters will include information about how to check ‘taxable turnover’, register for VAT and what the consequences of failing to register on time could mean. They will ask businesses to check if they may need to register for VAT, remind of the £90,000 registration threshold and direct customers toward HMRC’s new, interactive online guidance tools.

Through promoting a better understanding of the tax rules, HMRC hopes to replicate the success of the focused geographical approach used for the National Minimum Wage and support small businesses by helping them to avoid possible future penalties and interest fees resulting from noncompliance or late payment. This is alongside HMRC’s usual UK-wide compliance activity.