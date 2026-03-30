Hive Mind Mead Launches New Tavern Mead

Hive Mind Mead is set to expand its product range with the launch of Tavern Mead in April 2026, a traditional honey-based mead developed to offer a more accessible, mid-strength option within the growing category.

Bottled at 8% ABV and fermented exclusively from honey, the new product aims to provide an authentic alternative to mass-market mead-style drinks.

“Tavern Mead was created to offer something authentic at an accessible price point,” says Kit Newell, Co-Founder of Hive Mind Mead. “We wanted to give retailers a genuine mead made properly, using real ingredients, that aligns with the values many of them already champion, whilst keeping the price accessible so it feels easy to pick up and enjoy.”

Fermented exclusively from honey, Tavern Mead reflects Hive Mind’s commitment to doing things properly. Too many mass-market/commercial settle for making meads made with wine or sugar bases with added flavourings.

“Producing mead from 100% honey at scale is relatively uncommon due to the cost of raw materials, but we believe it’s essential to achieving the depth, character and authenticity that defines real mead.”

The launch represents a deliberate move to reposition mead in a more authentic light, offering consumers a product that highlights the natural complexity of honey without compromise. Tavern Mead has been created with farm shops, delis, food halls, off licences, discerning supermarkets and heritage venues in mind, retail environments where provenance, quality ingredients and storytelling are all key ingredients in a successful brand’s toolbox.

With its simple ingredient story and strong connection to honey, beekeeping and sustainable practices, it sits naturally alongside other high-quality, traditionally made food and drink products.

Tavern Mead is available directly from Hive Mind Mead, and through distributors including Craft Drinks Co, Inn Express and Diverse Fine Foods.