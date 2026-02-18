Hive Mind Launches New Dark Cherry Mead

Monmouthshire-based Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co. is unveiling a Dark Cherry Traditional Mead.

It says the fruit-forward melomel is inspired by the Norse tradition of infusing honey wine with foraged berries.

Historically, fruited meads were crafted for ceremonies, harvest celebrations and moments of significance.

According to co-founder Kit Newell, the timing reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour.

He said: