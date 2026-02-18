Hive Mind Launches New Dark Cherry Mead

Monmouthshire-based Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co. is unveiling a Dark Cherry Traditional Mead.
It says the fruit-forward melomel is inspired by the Norse tradition of infusing honey wine with foraged berries.
Historically, fruited meads were crafted for ceremonies, harvest celebrations and moments of significance.
According to co-founder Kit Newell, the timing reflects a broader shift in consumer behaviour.
He said:
“Mead appreciation in the UK is growing rapidly and is now an £11.6 million category. This mirrors the momentum we have seen in North America, which has rapidly evolved into a vibrant £650 million market. The momentum shift has come courtesy of younger drinkers moving away from overly sweet, synthetic fruit ciders and unremarkable generic wines towards small-batch, crafted drinks offering authenticity, provenance and clear environmental upsides.
“We are seeing growing demand across retail and hospitality. Specialist wine merchants, off licences, delis, farm shops, garden centres and food halls are all creating dedicated mead sections and our own listings now span progressive supermarkets such as Co-op in Wales and M&S, a far-flung network of independent fine food wholesalers and a proud cross-section nationwide institutions; including Shakespeare’s Globe, the National Trust and an expanding network of Michelin-listed restaurants.”