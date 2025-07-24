Historic Welsh Gear Manufacturer Ceases Trading After 100 Years

North Wales manufacturing firm Woollacott Gears Ltd has closed after 100 years.

Based at Llay Hall Industrial Estate, in Wrexham, Woollacott specialised in the production of precision gears and engineering components.

The company was established more than 100 years ago and was recognised for its high-quality manufacturing, with past clients including BAE and other major industrial names.

Manchester-based property and asset experts Landwood Group is now overseeing the sale of more than 450 lots of precision engineering machinery following the closure.

Following their appointment by Leonard Curtis as Liquidators in late June, Landwood Group’s machinery and business assets division is now overseeing the sale of Woollacott’s extensive plant and machinery.

Jeff Wignall, director at Landwood Group, said:

“It’s always sad when a business like Woollacott Gears closes, especially one that’s been part of Wrexham’s history for more than 100 years. “It was a well-respected local firm and it’s important the sale reflects that. We’re handling it with the care and precision it deserves. “The auction offers a rare chance to get hold of specialist gear cutting machinery and associated equipment at a fraction of the usual cost. With more than 450 lots available, there’s something for every business, whether you’re upgrading, expanding or entering the gear manufacturing space for the first time. “Our auctions always attract strong interest and with quality equipment like this in short supply, we’re expecting some competitive bidding. It’s not one to miss.”

The sale includes high-spec CNC gear cutting machines, tooling, and stocks of parts and components, alongside a range of other manufacturing assets.

Viewing of all equipment will be available at Llay Hall Industrial Estate, Mold Road, Cefn-y-bedd, Wrexham, LL12 9YG on Wednesday 6 August 2025 from 10am to 4pm. The auction will close from 10am on Monday 11 August 2025.

The assets are now live for bidding in an online auction via Bidspotter (www.bidspotter.co.uk) and i-bidder (www.i-bidder.com).