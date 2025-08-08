Historic Presteigne Museum Expands with Two New Holiday Apartments

Two new flats are being added to The Judge’s Lodging Museum, the award-winning visitor attraction in Presteigne.

The Retiring Rooms @ The Judge’s Lodging will be available to let for holidays and short breaks from spring 2026.

After five years of research, fundraising and planning, the project is underway with specialist builders at Reynolds Conservation starting the transformation of the former Housekeeper’s Flat, which had been used for storage and workrooms.

Colour palletes for each flat and light fittings are inspired by the museum’s period rooms, and the furnishing plan utilises some of the building’s original furnishings not used since its closure as an Assize court and lodging in 1971.

There will be information about former inhabitants, bespoke reading areas stocked with books and a crime-related games selection.

A new bilingual logo has been created by local artist Richard Studer.

The project’s core aim is to bring to life an underused part of the building as a way of generating income to support the building. The Judge’s Lodging is an independent museum, run by its own charity.

The work is being supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund, UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, Welsh Government and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

As part of the project, a new Collection workroom and large museum attic store are being created, ensuring that staff and volunteers have the facilities they need to care for Presteigne Community Collection.

The work has also added to the knowledge of the building and its former inhabitants. Digging in the garden to create a space for the builders to work triggered the discovery of a Victorian rubbish dump, with hundreds of fragments of bottles and jars – some still intact.

A glass plate photograph of a Victorian woman, buried three feet below the surface, was also found. These and other discovered items will go on display this autumn in the tearoom.

A special open weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 23 and 24, from 11am to 4pm, will allow visitors to see progress so far, with staff and volunteers available.

The Judge’s Lodging is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).