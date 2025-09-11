Historic Powys Hotel Brought to Market

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market Knighton Hotel, a large hotel in Powys which is available with vacant possession.

The Grade II-listed hotel offers 18 individually styled en suite bedrooms, along with a two-bedroom guest apartment, spread across four floors. There are also communal areas including a dining room, café, bar and mini spa, plus extensive function facilities including a boardroom and grand banqueting hall for weddings and events. A two-bedroom owners’ apartment and former shop front offer further opportunities.

The property dates back to 1867 and has undergone extensive restoration and refurbishment work in the past year, preserving its original character whilst giving it a new lease of life.

Having operated for many years as a successful hotel, the property offers the potential to be converted for alternative uses, including residential or mixed-use commercial, subject to the relevant consents.

Situated on Broad Street in Knighton, a historic market town straddling the England-Wales border, the hotel is just a few minutes’ walk from the starting points of both the Offa’s Dyke Path and Glyndŵr’s Way, popular routes with walkers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Sam Roberts, Senior Agent at Christie & Co, is managing the sale and said:

“I’m delighted to offer this sizeable hotel for sale in this much regarded Welsh town. The Knighton Hotel is currently operating on a room only basis but has tremendous scope to increase revenue and is a versatile opportunity for many uses. Its historic beauty and architectural merits, inside and out, make it a unique opportunity to acquire a beautiful property for an attractive price.”

The hotel freehold is being listed for sale with an asking price of £599,000. For more information, visit here.