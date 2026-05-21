Historic Pier House Becomes Holiday Let

A historic pier house in North Wales has been transformed into a holiday let.

The Pier Master’s House beside Bangor’s Garth Pier had been vacant since 2022. Now it has been renovated into a holiday stay and is part of an initiative by the Friends of Bangor’s Garth Pier (FBGP), with profits generated to be reinvested directly into the upkeep of the pier.

Bangor Pier is one of only 3 Grade II* listed piers in the UK and is a Victorian gem, holding great architectural and historical significance. Standing since 1896, it is the longest pier in Wales and one of the longest across England and Wales.

The three-bedroom property, which sleeps up to six people, has been completely refurbished throughout, blending its historic character with modern comforts. Positioned at the entrance to the Victorian structure, it enjoys panoramic views across the Menai Strait towards Anglesey and the mountains of Eryri (Snowdonia).

The recent refurbishment was completed in just six weeks thanks to the efforts of volunteers and support from local businesses.

The property is available to book through Pass the Keys, a UK holiday-let management franchise, overseeing more than 1,500 properties across 60 locations in the UK and Southern Spain. Gareth Williams, the Franchise Owner of Pass the Keys Anglesey, Conwy & Eryri, has lived in North Wales all his life.