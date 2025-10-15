Historic Landmark Secures National Recognition for Volunteering Schemes

A historic landmark welcoming thousands of visitors each year has earned national recognition for the way it supports and works alongside its volunteers.

Greenfield Valley has been officially recognised with the Investing in Volunteers (IiV) accreditation. The award highlights Greenfield Valley Trust's commitment to supporting and valuing volunteers.

To achieve the standard, organisations must meet six rigorous quality areas: vision for volunteering, planning, inclusion, recruitment, support, and valuing and developing volunteers.

Volunteers have long been at the heart of Greenfield Valley, from running craft activities and family events, to researching the history of Basingwerk Abbey, transforming gardens, and maintaining the 70-acre site near Holywell.

Chair of Greenfield Valley Trust, Ian Brebner, said:

“We are deeply honoured to have received this accreditation. It is a testament to the hard work of our volunteers, who are often the unsung heroes of the Valley. “Their passion and commitment ensure it continues to thrive as a welcoming place for our community and visitors. “We would like to extend our thanks to the Countryside Ranger Team at Flintshire County Council, and colleagues for their support and drive in helping us achieve this milestone – their continued backing is invaluable to our progress. “We would also like to thank the Welsh Government for the grant support provided through the Volunteering Wales Scheme administered by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action, which made it possible to secure the Investing in Volunteers recognition.”

Looking ahead, the Trust is pursuing an ambitious multi-year strategy that will see the Valley redeveloped and rebranded, with a vision to attract more than 100,000 visitors annually.

Plans include ensuring all scheduled monuments are accessible, achieving museum accreditation, maintaining green spaces, and hosting over 200 experiences each year.

To deliver this vision, the Trust is currently seeking new trustees to join its Board. In particular, individuals with experience in heritage, conservation, education or law are encouraged to apply and play a part in shaping the next chapter of the Valley's story.

Volunteering opportunities are also open in roles such as gardening, ground maintenance, research, family activities, events, school visits, historic machinery, and visitor support.

For more information and to become a volunteer, visit Greenfield Valley Volunteer – Greenfield Valley.