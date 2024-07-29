Historic House Holds Nature Day

An historic Ruthin house has helped all ages learn about how they can make a difference for local nature.

Bionet recently held their second Nature Day at Nantclwyd y Dre Ruthin, bringing a feast of nature education and information together from across the region.

The day, which attracted nearly 300 visitors to the historic venue, was aimed at helping people understand the roles of some of the conservation organisations that look after nature across North East Wales.

People of all ages were able to chat with representatives from Bionet, Chester University, Denbighshire County Councils Tree Nursery, Clocaenog Red Squirrel's Trust, Curlew Connections Wales, Denbighshire County councils Nature For Health, Ruthin Friends of the Earth, North Wales Butterfly Conservation, North Wales Wildlife Trust and Wild Ground.

Fun family activities were held throughout the day including ‘make your own curlew’, potting your own wildflowers, facepainting, live storytelling sessions, and willow weaving workshops.

Bionet covers the counties of Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham, working to conserve, protect and enhance the biodiversity of the region for current and future generations.

Clare Owen, BIONET Project Officer, said:

“The day went really well, the weather played its part and it was fantastic to see everyone having a go at the activities we put on and also taking time to really stop and learn about the important conservation work going on across the Bionet region. Our aim was to connect people to nature and based on the feedback received we definitely achieved that. I’d like to say a huge thank you to all those involved and to all those who attended.”

Kate Thomson, manager of Nantclwyd y Dre Historic House and Gardens said:

“It was brilliant to welcome so many people, of all ages, who were truly engaged with the conservation organisations and interested in how they can help to protect our natural world. A very big thank you to all those who helped make it such a successful event at Nantclwyd y Dre.”

Cllr Barry Mellor, Lead Member for Environment and Transport and Council Biodiversity Champion, said: