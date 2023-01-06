Historic Former Newport Docks Area Office Block Set for Flats Conversion

An impressive three storey, semi-detached building of brick and stone in the historic docks area close to the centre of Newport looks set for a new life as apartments.

Most recently used as offices the historic building of 75/76 Lower Dock Street, close to the George Street Bridge, with planning permission for conversion to flats, has been sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

Listed with a minimum opening bid guide price of £185,000 the impressive property sold to a local investor for £220,000.

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“The property has most recently been used as office space but now benefits from planning consent for the creation of twelve flats. It is my understanding that the new owner intends to activate the existing planning permission and convert this fine old building into residential flats. “The majority of the property comprises open space which has been stripped back ready for development. Currently located on the ground floor of the property is a garage space with inspection pit. The property may therefore be suitable for alternative use, subject to the relevant consents. “It is within walking distance of Newport city centre and is within easy reach of the Friars Walk development and the recently rejuvenated Newport market. The property, close to the award-winning Hatti restaurant, is ideally situated within a 10 minute walk from Newport bus station, and a 20 minute walk from Newport train station.”

Planning has been granted for first and second floor rear extension, alterations to front elevation and new roof to create twelve flats. For further information contact Newport City Council, planning reference 19/0095.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online auction starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, February 2.