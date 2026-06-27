Historic Colomendy Outdoor Education Centre Brought to Market

The historic Colomendy outdoor education centre is being brought to market as its owners look to secure a new future for the North Wales site.

Liverpool City Council, which has owned the site since the Second World War, has appointed property consultants Newmark as sole agent to promote the opportunity and find a new owner and operator for the 106-acre estate near Mold.

Set within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, Colomendy has long been one of the region’s best-known centres for outdoor learning and residential stays.

The site includes a wide range of facilities, from accommodation and activity spaces to teaching areas and extensive grounds suited to leisure, tourism and education uses. At its heart sits the historic Colomendy Hall, offering further potential for sensitive refurbishment or reuse, subject to the necessary consents.

The council is seeking proposals that will secure a sustainable long-term future for the site, while continuing its heritage and unique setting.

Colomendy’s location within easy reach of Liverpool, Manchester and North Wales, combined with its established infrastructure, offers a rare opportunity for investors or operators to create a distinctive destination spanning leisure, tourism, wellness, hospitality or education.

Cllr Nick Small, Cabinet Member for Growth and Economy, said:

“We are bringing Colomendy to market to secure a bold new future for one of the region’s most important and historic sites. “Working closely with Denbighshire County Council, partners and local stakeholders, our focus is on finding a long-term use that reflects local ambitions and delivers real, lasting benefits. “Colomendy has a deep-rooted connection with Liverpool, dating back to its role during the Second World War, and we are determined to see that heritage respected. The right proposal will not only protect that legacy, but create a positive and enduring impact for generations to come.”

Cllr Alan James, Lead Member for Local Development and Planning at Denbighshire County Council, said:

“We’re really pleased to see Liverpool City Council promoting the valuable Colomendy outdoor education site to secure its use for the future. Colomendy sits in a prime location in the beautiful Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, and over the years, it has welcomed generations of young people from Liverpool who have built a lifelong connection with this part of north Wales and its communities. “Ensuring the long-term viability of this site for future generations is important to us here in Denbighshire and we will work with Liverpol City Council and partners to make sure this happens.”

Leo Llewellyn, Associate at Newmark, said:

“Colomendy represents a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial outdoor leisure and education asset within a highly attractive natural setting. “The combination of an established operational base, the character and heritage of Colomendy Hall, and wider development potential across the estate creates a compelling opportunity for investors or operators looking to deliver a distinctive long-term destination.”

Newmark can be contacted by emailing Leo.Llewellyn@nmrk.com or Andrew.Moore@nmrk.com.