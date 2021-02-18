Historic Cardiff Pub to Reopen its Doors in Exciting New Format

The pressures of the pandemic, rigorous infection control measures and a series of rolling lockdowns in Wales has hit the retail and hospitality sectors extremely hard.

Many familiar businesses have closed their doors for the final time. In amongst the doom and gloom, one of Cardiff’s most historic pubs is set to re-open its doors after five years – but in a brand-new format.

The Corporation in Canton, will once again solidify its place in the heart of the community, however, this time it will become a hub for independent traders. Renamed ‘The Coorp’, the building dating back to 1889, will provide a home for Cardiff’s favourite indi-businesses, accompanied with a bar and coffee shop at the centre of the indoor space.

The venture will build on the success of The Corporation Yard market which has become hugely successful over the past year. The new venue will have doors that open onto the yard itself which will continue to feature a rotation of independent traders and street food vendors.

Over the course of the pandemic the support for local goods has grown considerably as people become more conscious of their shopping habits. Markets around Cardiff have been injected with a new lease of life that has allowed many indi-businesses to sustain themselves through one of the most challenging years on record.

Jahan Abedi, Owner of The Chameleon Group (Mocka Lounge, The Potted Pig & Hoffi Coffi), said:

“Cardiff has an extremely diverse scene of independent traders and it is clear that our communities have re-connected with shopping local through these difficult times. Our vision for transforming The Corporation pub is one that keeps it in pride of place in the community and breathes new life into a building that has been vacant for far too long. We’re extremely excited to collaborate with Cardiff’s most loved-local businesses as well as showcasing businesses in their infancy at The Coorp.”

The Coorp wants to hear from independent businesses across Cardiff that represent the breadth of local goods available. From traders of organic foods and vintage clothing, to artists and crafts people – there are also opportunities for a local barber and beauticians. Spaces will be available in varying sizes and on negotiable contracts, coupling security with flexibility. Traders can express their interest and find out more about being part of The Coorp here.

Visitors to The Coorp which is set to open this spring, can expect to be welcomed into a space conceptualised and created by Cardiff’s very own Tim Rice Designs, the visionary behind some of Cardiff’s most on trend venues. The Coorp will boast a rustic and industrial feel that is warmed with suspended greenery and neon lighting. There will be seating areas throughout for people to relax and enjoy the best of local goods, food & drinks. Keep an eye out for more information on the launch of The Coorp