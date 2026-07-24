Historic Barry Island Landmark Opens as Hospitality Venues

A landmark Barry Island building has a new lease of life after Principality Commercial provided £500,000 in funding to support its transformation into a new hospitality venue.

The investment will support local developer James Morse of Nextcolour Ltd, who previously led the successful regeneration of Oyster Wharf, which is located in Swansea.

The long-vacant Grade II listed former toilet block, originally built in 1923, has been restored and repurposed with its historic character retained as part of the redevelopment.

Now complete, the site is a new commercial asset for Barry Island housing two units: a restaurant operated by Loungers, and a new coffee shop. The development is expected to create jobs, increase visitor footfall and contribute to the area's ongoing regeneration plans.

Richard Wales, Commercial Lending Director at Principality Building Society, said:

“This is a fantastic example of how considered investment can breathe new life into a community building, while supporting economic growth in a much-loved Welsh destination. “The transformation of this landmark site not only preserves an important part of Barry Island's heritage, but also creates new opportunities for local businesses, jobs and tourism. “We're proud to support projects like this that help regenerate communities and strengthen local economies across Wales.”

Jess Nicholls, Regional Operations Manager at Loungers, said:

“I've never opened a Lounge to such an overwhelmingly positive reception. The people of Barry have been incredibly welcoming, and we've loved hosting them and their families. This opening has been a long time in the making, so we knew Barry was excited about us coming, but we've been genuinely blown away by how warmly the community has embraced us.”

Chief Executive Officer of Nell's Point Limited, James Morse, said:

“It's fantastic news to get Morio Lounge open at Nell's Point Barry Ltd and to see such a positive response from the residents of Barry. The Principality along with the Vale of Glamorgan Council have both been fundamental in getting this development off the ground. It's greatly appreciated that the Principality supports local Welsh developers, can comprehend the vision and support projects of this nature.”

Principality Commercial lends across England and Wales, providing finance for both investment and development schemes in the commercial and residential sectors, including supporting housing associations.