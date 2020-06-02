Hillary Clinton Praises Swansea University’s Response to Covid-19

Hillary Clinton has praised Swansea University staff and students for their “critical response” to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former US secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate made the comments during an online seminar with five Swansea University students who are recipients of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Global Challenges Scholarship.

She said:

“I want to express my appreciation for all that Swansea University has been doing in this time of crisis. I know that your healthcare students have graduated early in order to join the front lines at the NHS to deal with this pandemic, and that the University has even been involved in helping to provide everything from PPE – not only to health workers, but even to homeless people.”

She also thanked Swansea researchers who’ve developed an innovative system to speed-clean ambulances used to transport patients with coronavirus, before adding:

“It’s this kind of immediate response that is so critical to helping the larger community, and I want to thank everybody at the University for stepping up at this critical time.”

The university launched the Hillary Rodham Clinton Global Challenges scholarship programme, supported by Sky, in 2019, and five exceptional individuals were selected and granted a fully-funded, postgraduate, one-year scholarship to study at Swansea University’s Hillary Rodham Clinton School of Law.

The scholarships aim to support the next generation of leaders committed to addressing urgent global challenges, including the rights and protection of children online, the climate crisis and cyber security.

Professor Paul Boyle, vice-chancellor of Swansea University, said: