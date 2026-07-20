Highway Code Awareness for Horses Takes Centre Stage at Royal Welsh Show

Project EDWARD riders will take centre stage at the Royal Welsh Show at 4pm on Tuesday, July 21, riding into the President's Parade in a high-profile call for safer driving around horses.

The escorted procession into the main ring will bring together emergency services, industry partners and the equestrian community to highlight the message: pass horses slowly and with care.

The ride will be led into Builth Wells by South Wales Police Mounted Section, alongside Dyfed-Powys Police motorcyclists and Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, supported by Ifor Williams Trailers and EquiLight.

Former Welsh rugby international Alex Cuthbert will join as Ride Ambassador, helping to amplify the campaign's reach to thousands of spectators.

The event comes amid continued concern that many drivers remain unaware of how to pass horses safely, despite changes to the Highway Code introduced in 2022.

British Horse Society data shows 2,810 incidents involving horses were reported in 2025 alone, including 59 horse fatalities, with 147 incidents recorded in Wales. Since 2016, more than 19,500 incidents have been logged via the BHS's Horse i app.

Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death), hosted by the Association for Road Risk Management, is working with British Horse Society to use the Royal Welsh Show platform to reinforce Highway Code Rule 215.

The rule advises drivers to slow to a maximum of 10mph, allow at least two metres of space where possible and only pass when it is safe – key actions that can prevent devastating and avoidable incidents.

Police forces across the UK continue to support the British Horse Society's Close Pass operations, with around 24 forces now delivering educational initiatives that help drivers understand how to pass horses safely.

Officers regularly find that many motorists are not acting out of malice but simply remain unaware of the guidance. By educating and informing drivers before an incident occurs, the campaign aims to prevent avoidable collisions and ensure everyone gets home safely.

In general, horses are only on the road as a means of accessing bridleways and other off-road routes. Riders and carriage drivers take care to have well trained horses and to make themselves visible with high-vis clothing.

Project EDWARD founder James Luckhurst said:

“This campaign focuses on the safety of horses and riders on rural roads, while also celebrating the key role of the horse in the history and culture of Wales. “Horses and riders are vulnerable road users and every driver has a responsibility to slow down, pass wide and understand how to behave safely when they meet horses on the road. “By working with national partners, emergency services and the equestrian community, we aim to deliver a consistent road safety message across Wales and beyond.”

Alan Hiscox, British Horse Society director of safety, said:

“As we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the BHS Dead Slow campaign this year, promoting road safety and a continued awareness of the Highway Code remains as important as ever. “Rides such as this present a unique opportunity to engage and inform more drivers on how to pass horses safely.”

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society chief executive Aled Rhys Jones said:

“The show brings together thousands of visitors each year, providing a valuable opportunity to raise awareness of this important road safety campaign and celebrate the central role horses have played in our nation's heritage.”

Joseph Pardoe, Ifor Williams Trailers marketing manager, said:

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do at Ifor Williams Trailers and this initiative aligns strongly with our commitment to promoting safer roads for all users, including the equestrian community.”

Sergeant Terresa Sullivan, from South Wales Police operational support services dog and mounted section, said:

“We regularly see first-hand the risks faced by riders and horses and the importance of driver awareness. By working closely with partner agencies on this project we will be carrying out ‘Pass Slow, Pass Wide' operations and community engagement opportunities. “Ultimately, our goal is to encourage drivers to pass horses slowly and with care – helping to protect riders, horses and all other road users.”

Carl Williams, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue station commander for community fire safety, said:

“As first responders to the consequences of road traffic collisions, we understand the profound impact these incidents have on people, families, communities and emergency services. “By working together raising awareness and championing evidence-based road safety measures, we can help to create a safer road network for all.”

Kayleigh Tonkins, Ceredigion County Council road safety officer, vice chair of Road Safety Wales and an Endurance GB rider, said:

“This campaign is a powerful way of bringing vital road safety messages to life, particularly on the rural roads shared every day by riders, walkers and drivers. As both a road safety officer and a rider, this is an initiative that resonates strongly with me. “I understand first-hand how vulnerable riders can feel on the road and the difference that patient, considerate driving can make.”

Rebecca Ellis, EquiLight head of customer experience and collaborations, said: