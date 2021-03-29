High Street Businesses to be Celebrated at this Year’s Wales Start-up Awards

A new award to promote startups on the high streets of Wales has been launched as part of the 2021 Wales Start-Up of the Year awards.

The High Street Start-Up of the Year, to be sponsored by the Principality Building Society, is open to any business that has been established on the high streets of the towns and cities of Wales during the last three years and the judges will be looking for new firms that have made a significant impact through innovation and enterprise on their high street.

According to Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, creator of the Wales Start-Up Awards, this is an important addition to the annual celebration of the best new businesses in Wales

“As we all know, small businesses across our high streets in Wales have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 12 months. Despite the challenges they have faced, many have innovated, changed their business model and have survived the biggest economic downturn in three hundred years. As we emerge out of this situation, shops, cafes, restaurants and pubs will be at the heart of the recovery across our communities. “I am particularly delighted that this new award is being sponsored by the Principality Building Society not only because they are one of the leading home-grown Welsh businesses but because of their constant and unwavering dedication, over many years, to the vibrancy of high streets in towns across Wales.”

Iain Mansfield, Chief Operating Officer at the Principality Building Society said the sponsorship of this new award reflects its strong commitment to high streets across the whole of Wales.

“We know how important local businesses are to our communities. High streets have had a tough time in recent years and especially during the current pandemic. A healthy high street is needed to help local economies up and down Wales and start-ups can help provide this much needed boost as we continue to invest in our branch network across the country. “Start-ups are vitally important because they contribute job growth and boost the economy in Wales. They help to improve the profile of Welsh business and showcase the talent and innovation that exists in our country. Principality has also invested in our own innovation so we can improve our service for members. Our executive team continue to broaden partnerships with other businesses that help to benefit the needs of our members” “The Principality Building Society continues to promote entrepreneurship, maintain its work with the Fintech community in Wales, and continue the great financial education work we do with Careers Wales, the London Institute of Banking and Finance, as well as Young Money, who help to teach the future entrepreneurs. We will also be offering mentoring sessions with one of our executive team to the winner of the High Street Start-Up of the Year category”

The Wales Start-Up Awards are the only awards in the UK that focus on celebrating the success of new businesses. To enter this year’s awards, companies need to have started trading on or after June 1st 2018 and be based in Wales.

For further information, go to www.walesstartupawards.com