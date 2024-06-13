High School Seeks Alumni to Share their Stories of Success

A North Wales high school is seeking alumni to inspire current pupils with their career stories.

Rhyl High School has launched an alumni network which is asking former pupils to give talks, attend events, offer one-to-one advice and mentoring and be relatable role models for the students.

Deputy headteacher Ceri Ellis said:

“We would love to hear from past pupils from all walks of life, whether they are still in the local area or on the national and international stage. “The purpose of the alumni network is to use their life stories and experiences to inspire our young people and show them that with hard work and dedication they can go on to do great things. “Our aim is to create a community that will be pivotal to the education and aspirations of pupils now and for many years to come, and this is the first step.”

Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who went to the school, has given her backing to the network.

Kimberly, who also appeared in shows including Hollyoaks and Brassic and has her own successful fashion business, said:

“The school introduced me to theatre, their productions at the town's Pavilion Theatre were always well executed under the brilliant care of Mr Harrison, whom was my drama teacher. “There is no doubt his love for the arts sparked something in me and I will be eternally grateful I attended a school that allowed its pupils to perform in such brilliant theatres.”

Other notable past pupils include Wales international squash player Tesni Evans, former Vale of Clwyd MS Ann Jones, physicist Sir John Houghton, The Alarm frontman Mike Peters, X Factor finalist Sami Brookes, and Lee Congerton, a former footballer and coach with clubs including Liverpool FC and Sunderland who went on to become head of senior recruitment at Leicester City and sporting director at Atalanta.

Headteacher Claire Armitstead said: