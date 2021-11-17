High Quality Interchange Planned for Caerphilly

A new transport interchange for Caerphilly will include high quality passenger facilities, including electronic information displays, EV charging for buses and a larger park-and-ride facility.

Speaking to Business News Wales, Clive Campbell, Transportation Engineering Manager for Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC), said:

“The Caerphilly Interchange is at present the only genuine multimodal interchange within the South East Wales region. Our intention is to renew that facility – to be modern, and up to date, serving both the town and the wider region.”

Key to the Council’s plans, said Campbell, is “to create an atmosphere where Caerphilly as a destination is a good place to live and work. Together with other initiatives proposed in the Caerphilly 2035 Project, we intend to end up with a interchange facility that will link in with the major investment for Caerphilly Castle.”

CCBC are looking to the interchange to deliver on a number of levels, not least increasing growth opportunities for retail in the town. Having completed a feasibility study for the interchange the Council will procure an architectural-led consultant team to progress the development of the detailed business case and design. The interchange facility is due to be delivered by 2025. CCBC’s intention is that the project will be assisted by the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.