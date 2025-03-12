Hexa Finance Appoints New Operations Director

Hexa Finance has appointed Jason Davies to its Board of Directors as Operations Director.

The firm said the move reflects Hexa's continued commitment to strengthening its internal structure as the company expands its operations and risk functions.

Jason first joined Hexa Finance in November 2023 as General Manager and has more than 35 years’ experience in the finance sector, working with both funders and brokers, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the team. Jason is a champion for customer service and workplace culture, helping Hexa to continue its growth trajectory while maintaining its core values, the firm said.

In his new role, Jason will join the Hexa Board of Directors, working closely with the leadership team to further improve operational efficiency and enhance risk management practices. Alongside this appointment, Hexa Co-Founder Stu Mason will assume the role of Commercial Director, focusing on driving business growth. Meanwhile, Co-Founder Ben Davies will take on the position of Managing Director, overseeing all key business functions.

Jason said:

“I'm excited to step into this role at such an important time for Hexa Finance. The company’s rapid growth is a testament to the fantastic team here, and I’m committed to ensuring we have the right systems and processes in place to support that momentum. I look forward to working closely with Ben, Stu, and the wider team as we continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients.”

Ben Davies, Managing Director at Hexa Financ, said: