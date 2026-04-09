Hexa Finance Appoints Adrian Monger and Alex Moulder as Associate Directors

Hexa Finance has announced the appointment of Adrian Monger and Alex Moulder as Associate Directors.

The appointments reflect Hexa’s focus on strengthening its internal structure to support the business as it continues to expand, it said.

Adrian joined Newport-based Hexa in 2021 as the company’s first hire. In his new role, Adrian will focus on business strategy, working closely with the sales team, while enabling co‑founders Stuart Mason and Ben Davies to concentrate on scaling the business.

Adrian said:

“Having been part of Hexa from its earliest days, I’ve seen the business grow materially over time. I’m looking forward to supporting the next phase of that growth by helping ensure the company’s operations continue to scale effectively.”

Alex has been promoted from his role as Operations Manager. As the company’s second hire, he has developed extensive knowledge of both the business and the wider sector, supported by prior experience at GE Capital.

In his new role, Alex’s responsibilities will extend beyond operations to support Hexa’s broader organisational and growth objectives. He will focus on strengthening the firm’s operational framework and will work closely with Adrian as part of a strengthened leadership partnership to support the continued scaling of the business.

Alex said:

“I’ve had the opportunity to grow with Hexa since joining as an early employee, and it has been a strong environment for professional development. As the business continues to evolve, I’m looking forward to supporting its next phase alongside a focused and collaborative team.”

Stuart Mason, Commercial Director, said: