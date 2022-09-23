Heritage Support Programme Returns for Third Year

‘Steps to Sustainability’ celebrates its third year as applications open to heritage organisations from Wales.

Heritage organisations in Wales are encouraged to apply for the latest round of the National Lottery Heritage Fund grants of up to £10,000, which are supported by a comprehensive learning package to create sustainable income generation through social enterprise.

Thirty organisations across the UK will receive support to strengthen their strategic leadership and income-generating skills, while peer-to-peer learning between organisations with similar missions and sector experts from across the UK will help ensure collectively sustainable futures.

In Wales, Cwmpas will be supporting the Social Enterprise Academy programme. Gwenllian Thomas, Commercial Sales and Marketing Officer at Cwmpas, said:

“We encourage any organisation in the heritage sector which have an income-generating idea in mind to express their interest and apply.” “This is the third time we’ve delivered this exciting programme in Wales, which not only gives a financial boost to heritage organisations but also ensure they have the knowledge to make sure the enterprise they create provides them with a sustainable future.”

Made possible thanks to funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the programme will be delivered by the Social Enterprise Academy, which provides transformational learning and development programmes for people and organisations working for social change.

The programme has created real positive change through previous programmes in 2020 and 2021, involving 110 learners across the UK – including 13 successful applicant organisations from Wales last year and many reporting an increase in confidence when implementing an income generating idea.

Vicki Roskems, Enbarr Foundation and a participant on last years’ programmes said:

“We found this course invaluable for our growth and to focus energy on our community. Through the programme we met interesting people, at different stages and doing fabulous work in their communities across Wales.”

Round three will kick off in October and will take place over 14 months, kickstarting the journey with a grant of up to £10,000 to incentivise increased trading income during and immediately after the programme.

To register your interest, apply or find out more about the Steps to Sustainability programme, please visit: www.your.socialenterprise.academy/course