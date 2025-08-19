Hensol Castle Distillery Whisky Wins Silver at Prestigious IWSC Awards

Hensol Castle Distillery is celebrating a major milestone after being awarded a Silver Medal at the 2025 International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) for its Single Malt New Make Spirit. Scoring an impressive 92 points out of a possible 100, the unaged whisky from the South Wales distillery was praised for its complexity, mouthfeel and aromatic profile.

The award is a significant achievement for the team at Hensol Castle, who have spent the past three years perfecting their new make spirit; the foundational liquid that will become their hotly anticipated 3-Year-Old Aged Single Cask Collection, due for release in March 2026.

The spirit was created under the guidance of Head Distiller Kyle Jones, who led extensive trials in distillation techniques and liquid cuts to craft a product that stands out even before maturation.

Kyle Jones Head Distiller at Hensol Castle Distillery said:

“We set out to create a new make spirit that’s not just a step toward great whisky, but a great spirit in its own right. To have that work recognised by such a prestigious body is an incredible honour.”

The IWSC judging panel, which includes leading buyers and industry experts from across the global spirits sector, praised the spirit’s vibrant and layered profile.

Dawn Davies MW, Head Buyer at Speciality Drinks, described the entry as:

“Vibrant aromas of tropical fruits transition seamlessly into a creamy palate that offers a velvety mouthfeel. The finish is complex, featuring a delightful green citrus note, which lingers beautifully.”

What makes this accolade even more significant is the calibre of the IWSC judging panel, with 90% of judges being active buyers and decision-makers in the spirits industry. This recognition places Hensol Castle Distillery firmly on the radar of tastemakers, retailers, and whisky lovers alike.

The awarded spirit is a barley-based new make, bottled at 50% ABV and produced sustainably in Wales. It marks the first major award for the distillery’s whisky programme and hints at the potential of future aged releases.

To mark the success and share the whisky-making journey, Hensol Castle Distillery is offering an exclusive ‘Age at Home’ experience for whisky enthusiasts.

Distilled on-site at Hensol Castle, the unaged single malt is made from a bespoke 100% malted barley beer wash, contract brewed by Tiny Rebel to a recipe developed by Master Distiller Dai Wakely and Tiny Rebel’s Head Brewer Mark Gammons. With only 150 kits available, each cask is individually signed and comes with guidance to help users craft a whisky entirely unique to them. This hands-on experience offers fans the chance to engage directly with the ageing process ahead of the wider release of Hensol Castle’s aged whisky range in 2026.