Hensol Castle Distillery Launches Exclusive Hire of Underground Bar

Hensol Castle Distillery is offering the opportunity to hire its bar in the cellars of the Grade-I listed building.

The bar is designed to blend the 400-year-old castle’s historic features with a modern industrial feel. It is now available for parties, private events and corporate functions. The bar can accommodate up to 50 guests.

Guests will be served drinks crafted from the distillery’s own award-winning house-distilled spirits, with the full support of the venue’s event team. Food can be added via light nibbles, hot finger buffet, grazing tables or freshly-baked pizza platters. Distillery tours and gin and rum making masterclasses can also be included with any bar hire.